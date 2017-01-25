The midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy Season 13, which will air on ABC this Thursday, January 26, will see Arizona, Bailey and Jo heading to a high security prison to help a pregnant woman deliver her baby.

Also read: Watch The Flash Season 3 episode 10 online: Can Barry save Iris?

Although it initially seems like a simple procedure, the fact that Arizona is attempting to deliver the baby in prison lends an exciting vibe to the whole situation, revealed Jessica Capshaw in an earlier interview.

"Arizona has been called in on a case at a maximum security prison for an inmate who can't go to a regular hospital because she's that dangerous," Capshaw revealed to TVGuide. "After the longest day of all of their lives, they all go to a maximum security prison, where they are meant to do something that seems like a pretty simple procedure. It's truly kind of creepy at the same time as it's super provocative and exciting."

The prison drama is expected to hog the limelight when the medical drama returns this Thursday, and it doesn't seem like Alex is going to feature heavily in this episode.The last we saw Alex, he had agreed to take the plea deal and spend two years in prison so that Jo wouldn't have to testify. But it remains to be seen if he will actually go through with it.

The synopsis for Grey's Anatomy Season 13 episode11 has also been released and it looks like Meredith will start worrying when Alex's whereabouts remains unknown.

Grey's Anatomy season 13 will return on January 26 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The synopsis for You Can Look (But You'd Better Not Touch) reads: "Three doctors visit a prison for women in order to treat a pregnant teenager and her unborn baby, and before long, the doctors find themselves dealing with an emergency situation."