GreyOrange has been awarded the contract to supply robotics solutions to the Nitori Holdings Group, Japan's furniture and home furnishing chain with over 400 stores.

The robotics system will be deployed at Home Logistics which is a logistics subsidiary of Nitori Holdings, operating 34 distribution bases and an efficient logistics network for product delivery to stores and e-commerce customers across the country. The Butler robots will be provided by GROUND Inc, the exclusive provider of GreyOrange Butler in Japan.

GreyOrange is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced robotics systems for automation at warehouses, distribution and fulfilment centres. Recognised as one of the world's Top 50 Robotics Companies and Top 10 for Industrial Robotics in warehouses, GreyOrange, headquartered in Singapore, specialises in the design, manufacture and deployment of advanced robotic systems for distribution and fulfilment centres.

Manabu Matsuura, Corporate Officer of Nitori Holdings and CEO of Home Logistics said "We were impressed to find that the GreyOrange Butler is an entirely new robotics concept for warehouse automation unlike automated storage and retrieval systems. Also, Butler satisfies our corporate philosophy that we always pursue ideal workplaces for everyone. For example, we have been an early adopter of technology solutions and were the first user in Japan to leverage robotic storage systems in our warehouses last year."

The GreyOrange Butler system will be installed at the Home Logistics Osaka distribution centre, to handle automated inventory storage (putaway) and picking.

The Butler software adapts in real-time to changing inventory profiles and order fulfilment patterns, resulting in high productivity and accuracy. This system will be capable of delivering a far higher throughput.

Nalin Advani, CEO - APAC, GreyOrange said: "Japan has one of the world's most mature distribution infrastructure and it is the fourth largest e-commerce market. Over 75 percent of consumers regularly shop online and e-commerce is forecasted to grow to $200 billion by 2020. We are honoured to work with Nitori Group, including Home Logistics, to deploy our Butlers. The Nitori Group is far-sighted in anticipating the challenges of warehouse operations and addressing it with robotics. We are also excited to be selected for the Japan market where specifications for technology are among the most demanding in the world."