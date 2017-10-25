A grey squirrel impressed the crowds before the Manchester City and Wolverhampton Carabao Cup game on Oct. 24.The squirrel refused to be captured by two groundsmen, as it darted around before finally being caught and sent off by a steward.
Grey squirrel hopes to stick around for Manchester City Cup game much to groundsmen dismay
- October 25, 2017 18:52 IST
