Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is overseeing the investigation, said the cause of the fire was a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer. The Metropolitan Police investigation confirmed that the blaze was not started deliberately. Tests conducted also showed that the outside cladding and insulation on Grenfell Tower failed safety tests.
Grenfell Tower blaze sparked by fridge says Scotland Yard
Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is overseeing the investigation, said the cause of the fire was a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer. The Metropolitan Police investigation confirmed that the blaze was not started deliberately. Tests conducted also showed that the outside cladding and insulation on Grenfell Tower failed safety tests.
- June 23, 2017 17:20 IST
-