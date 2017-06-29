Every one of us is special. And nobody is like anybody else. — Hugh Jackman's PT Barnum

Actor Hugh Jackman is known for his brooding Marvel superhero role Wolverine in the popular X-Men movies. Now, the Hollywood star is ready to amuse us in his upcoming film, The Greatest Showman.

Jackman portrays the role of PT Barnum, the man behind the world-famous Barnum & Bailey circus, in the musical.

Also read: Baby Driver review round-up: The Edgar Wright vehicle is basically La La Land dancing with the cars

Jackman's Barnum became a worldwide sensation in a short period of time after inventing show business. In the trailer, Barnum proclaims "I just invented [show business]."

At the end of the nearly two-minute long trailer, while Zac Efron's unnamed character tells Jackman's Barnum, "I can't just run off and join the circus," to which Jackman responds, "Why not? You clearly have a flair for show business."

The official synopsis of the movie reads— The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Directed by debutant Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman has Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams in the key roles. The movie will feature original songs by Academy Award-winnning lyricists of La La Land Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The Greatest Showman will release in theatres on December 25, 2017.

Watch the trailer for The Greatest Showman below.