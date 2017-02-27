Late director Rajesh Pillai had done just five movies but these projects had helped the filmmaker to leave a mark in both Mollywood and Bollywood entertainment industries. On the day Mollywood mourned the first death anniversary of the director on Monday (February 27), the news about the Vettah director's breakthrough movie Traffic been selected as a study material for Kerala students has hit the headlines.

The screenplay of Traffic, which garnered immense response from the audience, has now been included in the curriculum of BA Malayalam for the students of Kannur University. The screenplay of the thriller has been included in the subject Arangum Porulum for the sixth semester of BA Malayalam.

"Traffic is an award-winning film and both students and teachers unanimously expressed interest in including it as part of the syllabus. We also thought it would be beneficial for the students as a lot of details about what went behind the scenes and discussions with the scriptwriters Bobby and Sanjay, and the director is part of the text," Jayachandran Keezhoth, chairman of UG board of studies of Kannur University, told The Times of India.

Traffic, hence, has now joined the list of other Malayalam movies, including MT Vasudevan Nair's Perumthachan, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Ranjith's Pranchiyettan and the Saint, which are already part of the syllabus in various art colleges in Kerala. The movie, which stars Sreenivasan, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Rahman, Lena, Asif Ali, Sandhya, Anoop Menon, Kunchacko Boban, Ramya Nambeeshan, Roma, Saikumar, Namitha Pramod and many others, intertwines various stories that happen on a single day, inspired from a real-life incident that happened in Chennai.

Rajesh later remade the movie in Bollywood with the same title, and the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, released after the demise of the filmmaker, also opened to fabulous response from the audience.