After breaking the Internet with the teasers featuring Mammootty and Arya, the makers of upcoming Malayalam movie The Great Father have released the character teaser of Baby Anikha.

The teaser video, which gives a glimpse on the character Sara David played by the State Award winning actress, has all the makings of a viral post. The child artiste is seen describing about her father David Ninan (Mammootty) to her friends, about the life in Mumbai, and is even seen totting a gun. The video teaser, shared using the Facebook feature crossposting on the social media page of August Cinema, is going viral in less than 10 minutes of hitting the cyber space. It has been viewed almost 50,000 times within 20 minutes. The 50-second teaser was initially aired on Mathrubhumi news at 5 pm.

The Great Father, helmed by Haneef Adeni, is one of the most anticipated movies in Malayalam. The movie also stars Sneha as Michelle David opposite the megastar's character. The makers are soon expected to release the character intro teaser of the actress in the coming days.

The big-budget entertainer has been bankrolled by August Cinema, co-owned by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Shaji Nadesan and Santhosh Sivan. The Great Father is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30.

