WWE superstars of Monday Night Raw take to the centrestage in the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, crazily called the Great Balls of Fire. We don't really know the inspiration behind the name, but one thing is for sure, the first edition of the PPV this year, has a lot of interesting matches to watch out for.

Two of the biggest figures in the history of pro wrestling -- Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe -- clash in the main event of thee WWE PPV this Sunday in Dallas.

Lesnar, the current WWE Universal Champion, has been facing attacks from Samoa Joe for the last couple of weeks on Monday Night Raw. On Sunday however, there is no way one can run from the other or one can perform any sort of a sneak attack.

The two juggernauts come face to face in the ring, with the title on the line.

In other significant matches, Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman in an ambulance match, while the Raw Women's Championship is contested between the champion Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

Full list of matches

Match Championship Prediction Cesaro, Sheamus (C) vs The Hardy Boyz [30-min Iron Man match] Raw Tag Team titles Cesaro, Sheamus to defend Neville (C) vs Akiro Tozawa Cruiserweight title Neville to defend Enzo Amore vs Big Cass Singles match Big Cass to win Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt Singles match Rollins to win Alexa Bliss (C) vs Sasha Banks Raw Women's title Alexa to defend The Miz (C) vs Dean Ambrose Intercontinental title Ambrose to win Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Ambulance match Strowman to win Brock Lesnar (C) vs Samoa Joe Universal title Lesnar to win

Schedule

Date: July 9

Time: 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST - Sunday, 1 am BST - Sunday)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV guide - Ten Network (India), Sky Box Office (UK), pay-per-view (USA, Canada)