A six-year-old boy had been suffering from a giant grapefruit sized tumour on his eye-socket, which has now been successfully removed after his entire village volunteered to crowd-fun his surgery.

The doctors who had been tasked with the treatment of Li Zhenglu, had initially claimed that the aggressive small cell malignant tumour in his eyewas 'incurable' and accused the boy's parents of 'waiting too long.'

But to everybody's shock and relief, the child – who hails from Yanggu County in the eastern Shandong Province of China, has been able to undergo a miraculous journey of recovery, after the natives of his village donated over 150,000 yuan for his surgery.

The initiative to donate for Zhenglu's surgery had started in May, when money poured in from local villagers after the boy's story made headlines in China and abroad. And now the boy is fit and healthy enough to be able to return home and even attend nursery school and is set to go to primary school in his hometown soon.

"I'm very grateful to the donors," shared Li's father. As Daily Mail Online reported, Li's parents shared that he had to undergo amputation on his right eye after meeting with a playground accident in 2016

As per local reports, due to inadequate financial means to continue with his treatment after the surgery, infection set in and the tumours began growing earlier in March, this year. It grew to the size of a grapefruit that covered nearly half of Li's face.

It was also reported that the doctors at the Qilu Hospital of Shandong University in provincial capital Jinan were furious that Li's parents had wasted all that time, waiting for motnhs to bring his condition to their notice. They claimed 'not even the gods' could treat the boy.

But things turned around once the rest of the locals donated so Li could undergo the life-altering surgery, being finally able to remove the tumour off his face. As his father stated, the donations not only allowed for his treatment, but also helped the family build a new house.

As for Li, when asked whether he was happy to be going to school again, he had the most genuine answer that any six-year-old child would come up with: "Sometimes I feel like going; sometimes I don't."