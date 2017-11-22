After the shocking removal of The American, played by NASCAR driver Mike Skinner in the first season, The Grand Tour Season 2 is looking for a new test driver.

The Amazon Prime motoring show recently released a promo with the hashtag #NewDriverWanted. They also exclusively demanded that the driver not be "fat, clumsy, or slow."

And, the first person to turn up for the campaign was former Formula 1 superstar Mark Webber. The Australian, who is currently a representative for Porsche, has just announced his retirement from racing after driving for the Porsche World Endurance Championship team from 2014 to 2016.

The 2015 World Endurance Championship winner was first provided with a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and he kicked up a dust-storm on the Eboladrome test track. But when it comes to driving a Mercedes-AMG GT — a 577 horsepower Beast of the Green Hell — he deliberately took a leisurely lap.

If you wonder about the reason, we have already mentioned earlier that he is a factory driver for Porsche. Asked by May and Hammond about the slow lap, Webber said: "[this] is all she's got."

Watch Mark Webber's audition for The Grand Tour's new driver here.

The Grand Tour recently took to Twitter to thank Webber's participation in the motoring show. The Aussie replied with an even funnier tweet.

He wrote: "Really appreciate it. You got my number(s), e mail, and fax(thats what i use the most) and my pigeon is very reliable on return trips, just doesn't fly in fog. [sic]"

Really appreciate it. You got my number(s), e mail, and fax(thats what i use the most) and my pigeon is very reliable on return trips, just doesn't fly in fog...?? https://t.co/PdoBqGZlxI — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) November 22, 2017

It is still not clear whether The Grand Tour is accepting applications from the general public for their new post. When asked by The Drive, a spokesperson responded: "Stay tuned for more videos that will answer questions leading up to Season 2!"

Amazon Prime Video's The Grand Tour is returning with a brand new season on December 8 along with its presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The second season has been reportedly filmed in various places such as Croatia, Switzerland, Dubai, Spain, Mozambique, and Colorado.

The show producers took the decision of putting up a fixed location in the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom for the rest of the second season.