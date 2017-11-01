Gear up, motor-heads! Here is the most exciting news of the year — The Grand Tour season 2 is returning in December.

A new trailer has been released by Amazon Prime Video which confirmed the season 2 release date — December 8.

Hence, the TGT hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and the 'most accident prone' Richard Hammond will be back soon in the monkey business.

Apart from the beautiful filming locations, the upcoming season is expected to be more promising with our favourite hosts and a fleet of cars.

The new trailer of TGT Season 2 will absolutely blow your mind and alongside, Paul McCartney's 1973 classic James Bond theme song 'Live and Let Die' will enthral you throughout the trailer.

Check out the new trailer for The Grand Tour season two below.

The first season of the motor show was a successful journey indeed. Hence the fans are eagerly waiting to take an adventurous ride with The Grand Tour again. Season 2 has been filmed in various locations such as Croatia, Switzerland, Dubai, Spain, Mozambique, and Colorado.

But, recently Amazon bosses and Grand Tour producers have decided to keep the travelling tent at a fixed location (especially for the accident-prone hosts). Therefore, the rest of the second season will be filmed in the Cotswolds in south-central England.