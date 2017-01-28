The Grand Tour, the car show on Amazon Prime hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, is nearing the end of its first season. In the second last episode of Season 1, the tent remains pitched at Loch Ness in Scotland while the trio goes on a road trip in super luxury SUVs to Romantic Road via Kissing, Bavaria, and Petting, Bavaria, to Fucking, Austria (yes, those are the names of places).

The show starts with Clarkson test-driving the Lexus GS-F performance sedan. He likes the bright blue Lexus GS F because it's fast. Here are the details of all the cars featured on the episode titled [censored] to [censored] of The Grand Tour.

Lexus GS F

The GS F is the performance sedan of Lexus, the luxury brand of Toyota. The engine is carried over from the RC F coupe. The 5.0-litre V8 mill develops 467bhp of power and 527Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Being a performance sedan, it gets upgraded brakes and tuned suspension. The 15-inch front rotors are squeezed by six-piston calipers behind 19-inch wheels. The wheels are wrapped in performance spec Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres. Black inserts on the front grille, ORVM covers and smoked effect on the headlamps adds spottiness on the exterior while the interior has grippy seats and lots of carbon-fiber trim. The Lexus GS F is priced at £69,995.

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley claims Bentayga is the fastest and the most powerful, luxurious and exclusive SUV in the world. It is also the first SUV from the Crewe-based carmaker known for its sports cars. The Bentayga is based on the VW Group's new MLB-Evo platform, which also underpins the new generation Audi Q7. The SUV is powered by an all-new twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine that develops 600bhp at 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and a monstrous 900Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,500rpm mated to ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The Bentayga can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 301kmph.

Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2015, the SUV retains the family design language inspired by the Continental GT and Flying Spur luxury cars. The large rectangular-shaped grille takes the prime spot at the front, which is flanked by twin headlamps, in typical Bentley fashion. The Bentayga is priced at £160,200.

Range Rover Autobiography

The Range Rover Autobiography is the pinnacle of luxury SUV, according to the carmaker. The Autobiography model boasts of dark Atlas grille surround, Atlas grille mesh and Chrome ribs on the exterior while the interior features embossed Autobiography script on the centre rear squab of the Semi-Aniline leather seats.

The new Range Rover is based on an all-aluminium monocoque structure which is a first for a SUV, resulting in a reduction of 420 kg compared to the outgoing model. The Autobiography model is powered by a 5.0 Litre supercharged V8 petrol mill that develops 503bhp of power and 625Nm of torque mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite its mammoth size, the Autobiography model requires only 5.8 seconds to reach 100kmph speed before breaching top speed of 225kmph. The SUV is priced at £104,450.

Jaguar F-Pace

The F-Pace is the first crossover SUV made by British car manufacturer Jaguar. The design of the F-Pace is based on the 2013 Jaguar C-X17 concept car. The performance crossover from Jaguar has a sharp design with angular edges. The headlamp of the car seems inspired from the XE sedan while the trail lamps come from the F-Type. The new model rides on an aluminium-intensive platform.

The F-Pace is sold in 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel, 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel and 3.0-litre V6 supercharged petrol engine options mated to a choice of six-speed manual and eight speed automatic transmissions. The F-Pace is offered in both RWD and AWD layouts. The price of the F-Pace UK starts at £35,020 and goes up to £65,275.