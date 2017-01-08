There have already been nine episodes of The Grand Tour and the show is absolutely high on cars. After the Namibia special two episodes, The Grand Tour has again returned to its tent in Stuttgart, Germany.

Also read: Supercars of Grand Tour Episode 9: James May starts the show with Honda NSX

As the home of Mercedez-Benz and Porsche, Stuttgart is the "last place you can drive a car as fast as it will go on the motorway," according to Jeremy Clarkson.

Keeping all his jokes aside, Jeremy Clarkson admitted that "the Germans are the only people who know how to make a car."

However, three cars, Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GT, and Porsche 911 which were shown in the trailer did not appear much in episode 9. Instead, Jezza was shown driving his own custom-made SUV. He fused the body of a 1978 MGB Roadster with the chassis of a Land Rover Discovery.

Another co-presenter, James May shed light on the new Honda NSX (which is known in North America as Acura NSX). Soon after that, Clarkson took a dig at May as Honda apparently took 10 years to come up with a new NSX. And, the American was back in the episode with all his dreadful comments, while testing the Honda NSX.

One of the best parts of the episode is when Clarkson eventually bumped into the Chelsea FC players with his custom-built £14,000 Mercedes SL and Land Rover Discovery. He actually wanted to prove to May and Hammond that his custom-built car is 'extraordinary'. And, indeed Clarkson's attempt was successful as the foreign players seemed to be very impressed with the car.

Spanish striker Diego Costa was extremely impressed as he commented that he would swap every goal and every trophy to own one of these cars, while Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard said, "Tomorrow morning I'm going to sell all of my cars and get one of these."

Hammond went on trailing one of the post-apocalyptic "Bug Out" vans which would be helpful for his survival in the face of nuclear winters, alien invasions, and blood-thirsty zombies. But it did not help that much as James May destroyed it using a shoulder-fired missile.

And, at last, our predictions turned out to be wrong because the Celebrity Brain Crash segment was back and The Telegraph Ed Power has written, "this week's offering played with expectations in that it was faintly humorous. Up, up and away soared 99 Red Balloons singer, Nena, clinging to a huge bunch of….yes, red balloons (guess how many? – hint, it was just shy of 100). By the standards of the recurring skit – in which a local celeb "hilariously" comes a cropper each episode – it was almost, vaguely, a bit clever."

Ed Power thinks all the 13 episodes of The Grand Tour spent "an essentially limitless budget."

"The crew will inevitably indulge themselves every so often. Here was another example of 'The Grand Tour Thinking It's A Transformers Movie' as Richard Hammond pretended to build a zombie-resistant armoured car and Clarkson and James May pretended to blow it up with a surface-to-air missile."

The Grand Tour airs on Amazon Prime Video every Friday at one minute past midnight.