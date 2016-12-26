Amazon Prime's motoring show The Grand Tour is halfway through its debut season and for the sixth episode, Clarkson & co. went off to snow-covered Finland. The latest instalment is filled with Fords. Richard Hammond also took a test drive of a red Ford Mustang V8 in London, while Clarkson appeared with a blue Ford Focus RS. The episode was unofficially dedicated to Ford as right from Hammond's Ford Mustang to May's short documentary on the iconic Ford-Ferrari feud.

Here are some of the highlights of the episode:

Hammond's Ford Mustang V8

In the episode, Richard Hammond received the first Ford Mustang V8 that is specially designed for the British market. Hammond gave a brief detail of the city during his joyous ride. Addressing at the Houses of Parliament, he said, "A series of houses in which we keep all our idiots." Hammond happened to be the utmost comedienne of the episode.

Really, how in actual fact did he manage to do that? pic.twitter.com/U0eoGCpgO4 — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 23, 2016

Clarkson's random joke about Finnish names

At the talking point segment, Jezza took a jab at Finnish names. He apparently told that every Finnish name is all anagrams of famous racing driver Mika Hakkinen.

The trio's epic Christmas gifts suggestion

In the Christmas gifts segment, the trio of hosts lined up wearing cardigans inscribed with "P, E, N **". Hammond went on a step ahead while attempting to sell a Grand Tour branded haemorrhoid cream (a snip at £20) and Clarkson genteelly slipped a sheath stamped with the Grand Tour logo onto a rolling pin. Could it be more sexist?

This is the guys in festive knitwear. #TheGrandTour pic.twitter.com/OPZ24AMoyJ — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 24, 2016

Jezza on a pair of rocket skates

As the episode promo teased that Clarkson collapsed into the crowd wearing a pair of rocket skates which apparently costs £900, James May poked fun at Clarkson saying, "Look out girls, Mr Darcy has arrived."

In the meantime, Bob Geldof also arrived through Skype as an iPad taped to a remote control stick and it just rolled straight into the punters — "I've just attacked somebody's knob." And Clarkson poked fun on him saying, "Thank God it's him instead of us."

A look back at the battle between Ford and Ferrari

One of the best parts of the episode possibly was the short documentary which was a look back at the battle between Ford and Ferrari. While it is quite a well known story of Ford, Ferrari and Le Mans, but James May's narration and test drive of GT40 and P3 racers enchanted the viewers. May's narration heavily focused on the failure of the British driver Ken Miles, one of the greatest drivers of that time.

Here's what critics said:

The Telegraph's Ed Power described the episode like this way, "alongside the unabashed silliness – this week it was very silly indeed – were moments of wit and grace." "There was lots of trademark japery, with Jeremy Clarkson running his tongue along a bar of chocolate like Hannibal Lecter licking your armpits and Richard Hammond delivering a rant about adults who enjoy ice-cream," he added.

Autoblog's Brandon Turkus' take on "this week's Conversation Street was short on the news, it was big on some of the irreverence that typified Top Gear in its golden era."

"Starting with the three hosts in sombreros (tricky territory, indeed) the discussion covers the gorgeous cabin in the new Volvo S90 before devolving into a comparison between the messiness of Cadbury chocolates. It's funnier than it sounds," he continued.

James O Malley of Gizmodo UK seemed to be pretty disappointed with former Top Gear trio from the very beginning. "For the first few parts of the show things carried on much as they always have done: Jeremy Clarkson sounded faintly sexist (with his comments about Finnish women)," he opined.

But ultimately, he took a moment to appreciate the show's cinematography, when he said, "And as with everything in The Grand Tour, it was beautifully shot. Seeing such beautiful cinematography without the usual bullshit elevated the show to new heights."

Thus, the Grand Tour first half of the season wrapped up with a perfect amount of humour, rants, great locations, and cars after all.

The Grand Tour airs on Amazon Prime at one minute past midnight on Fridays.