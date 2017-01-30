Coming back to the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland, we witnessed Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May driving some luxurious SUVs in the episode 12, which happened to be the penultimate episode of the Grand Tour season 1.

Also read: The Grand Tour season 1 episode 12: Check out the super luxury British SUVs of Clarkson & co.

Meanwhile, the trio took a drive through Germany and Austria in their three luxury SUVs. Also, Jezza seemed to look out for names of the villages which are too rudest such as Wank, Petting, Kissing. These kinds of unique names also appeared earlier in Top Gear when they took a tour in the English town of Penistone, Intercourse, and a bridge over the River Kok.

On this episode, Clarkson was seen driving the latest edition of Range Rover Autobiography, Hammond driving a luxurious Jaguar F-Pace, and James May was driving a beautiful Bentley Bentayga. While May's Bentley is claimed to be the fastest SUV in the world with its twin-turbocharged V12 engine of 600HP, Jezza's super luxurious Range Rover has a supercharged V8 engine of 510HP. It is also noteworthy that Bentley Bentayga costs you an arm and a leg (over $230,000 for the baseline model), while a Range Rover can cost you over $140,000.

Moving on, Hammond's choice was quite modest comparing to others, we can say. His 'Indian' SUV [i.e. Jaguar and Land Rover are owned by Tata Motors] can put out 380 HP from a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine. The Jag is also smaller than other two SUVs and costs under $60,000.

If you're going to Wank, watch it here first. pic.twitter.com/ZFPU66A4rd — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 29, 2017

However, in the beginning, Jeremy began talking about the gorgeous Scotland and also the motor heads over there, as he explained: "You can take our licenses but you can't take our freedom." During the conversation street, May and Hammond started comparing the numbers of Vauxhall Calibra and Morris Itals left on the road of Britain. While the numbers of Vauxhall Calibra have been decreasing, the numbers of Morris is surprisingly increasing. In respond, Clarkson pretended to hold back his tears sarcastically and said, "There are people working hard to save the tiger from extinction but nobody is working hard to save the Vauxhall Calibra."

We were all surprised when it went in. pic.twitter.com/Cqqege6TPN — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 29, 2017

The noted film maker Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands) appeared on the segment of Celebrity Braincrash. But as usual, the director did not turn up on the show because his submarine was shown imploding and capsizing in the middle of Lochness.

It's a journey through life without leaving central Europe. pic.twitter.com/swWIzAkLSN — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 28, 2017

The hosts of the show embarked on a grand tour on the Romantic Road in Germany while they crossed some of the beautiful villages named Wank, Petting, Kissing, Fucking and Wedding. The aforementioned road trip was quite exciting and humorous as well. One of the hilarious moments was when the trio was struggling to utter the word Fucking as they were trying to set up the GPRS location.

After watching this episode, we are proved to be wrong as earlier we claimed that episode 7 and 8, which had been shot in the Namib Beach Desert, were the best episodes of the Amazon Prime's motoring show. But guess what! The Grand Tour's penultimate episode's extravagance shattered all the previous acclaims and became one of the best episodes so far which is a must-watch for all petrol heads and Grand Tour fans.