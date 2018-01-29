Worst dressed celebs at Grammys 2018
Pink (L), Hailee Steinfield, Joy Villa (R)Getty Images

The 60th Grammy Awards red carpet witnessed a slew of Hollywood celebs, including notable musicians and models.

Hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden for the second time in a row, the 2018 Grammy Awards was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The awards recognised the music industry's best and brightest achievements throughout the year, while the red carpet was a golden opportunity to for the stars to flaunt their glam side.

Some of them totally nailed their looks while others missed the mark entirely, getting caught by the fashion police.

Here's a list of celebs who grabbed our attention for being poorly dressed.

Pink

Pink arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna

Recording artists Kendrick Lamar (R) and Rihanna (L) accept Best Rap/Sung Performance for 'Loyalty' during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York
Recording artists Kendrick Lamar (R) and Rihanna (L) accept Best Rap/Sung Performance for 'Loyalty' during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New YorkTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfield

Hailee Steinfeld arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Alicia KeysREUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kesha

Kesha arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Joy Villa

Joy Villa arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rapsody

Rapsody arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ava Max

Ava Max arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

