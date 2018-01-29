The 60th Grammy Awards red carpet witnessed a slew of Hollywood celebs, including notable musicians and models.

Hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden for the second time in a row, the 2018 Grammy Awards was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Also read: Grammys 2018 complete winners list: Bruno Mars wins big, Ed Sheeran bags Best Pop Solo Performance

The awards recognised the music industry's best and brightest achievements throughout the year, while the red carpet was a golden opportunity to for the stars to flaunt their glam side.

Some of them totally nailed their looks while others missed the mark entirely, getting caught by the fashion police.

Here's a list of celebs who grabbed our attention for being poorly dressed.

Pink

Rihanna

Hailee Steinfield

Alicia Keys

Kesha

Kali Uchis

Joy Villa

Rapsody

Ava Max

Grammys 2018