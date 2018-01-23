The awards season is already underway and the next awards show to look out for is music industry's biggest night — the Grammys.

Ahead of the 60th annual awards show, here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Grammys.

When is it happening?

This year the Grammys will broadcast live from Madison Square, New York City, on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30/6:30c on CBS. For the first time in 15 years, Grammys will be held outside of Log Angeles in New York City. It will be three-and-a-half hours long.

Those who want to live stream the awards show can catch it on CBS's website, available with an all-access membership.

Grammys actually takes place in mid-February. But this year the schedule has been changed to avoid a conflict with the Olympics.

Who is performing?

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller have been announced as performers at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The trio will be joined by other A-listers such as Cardi B, SZA, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Patti Lupone and Alessia Car.

Besides them, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Sam Smith, Elton John, Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt, Logic, and Khalid will also perform at the show.

Country stars including Eric Church and Maren Morris will pay tribute to the victims of October's Las Vegas shooting.

Who is hosting?

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden for the second year in a row.

The list of nominees

Grammy Awards nominations list is filled with a lot of surprises. Jay-Z is leading the list with eight nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song.

Beyonce's husband is followed by Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, who earned seven and six nominations, respectively. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D. and SZA all have five each.

Record Of The Year

• Redbone - Childish Gambino

• Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• The Story Of O.J. - JAY-Z

• HUMBLE - Kendrick Lamar

• 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

• Despacito

• 4:44

• Issues

• 1-800-273-8255

• That's What I Like

Album Of The Year

• "Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

• 4:44 - JAY-Z

• DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

• Melodrama - Lorde

• 24K Magic - Bruno Mars