Music's biggest night is upon us. This Sunday, January 28, New York City's Madison Square Garden will host the 60th Grammy Awards.

This year the awards show will be hosted by The Late Late Show host James Corden. Speaking of his preparation, the talk show host told E! News, "You've got to leave your ego at the door really and you just can't make it all about you. You've just got to celebrate these great artists. It's not about a host, it's not about who's hosting the Grammys, it's who's performing."

A slew of celebs will also be seen performing at the 60th annual awards show — Childish Gambino, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Pink and SZA, Elton John with Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Logic and Little Big Town.

When are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, January 28 from 4:30 to 8 pm PT / 7:30 to 11 pm ET.

Where to watch live?

Television

CBS will air the show live from Madison Square Garden starting at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET.

Online

Viewers can watch live-streaming of the show through the CBS All Access subscription service which is available on CBS.com and CBS app. If you are not a subscriber yet, you can download a free trial here.

Where to watch the red carpet live?

Official red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 pm ET (3:30 pm PT), available on the Grammy website. CBS and E! will also air live red carpet specials, an hour before the show (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT), on their respective networks.

Anything on social media?

Grammys will go live on Facebook Watch: via the Recording Academy Facebook page or the CBS Facebook page for the first time this year.