The countdown to 2017 Grammys has begun and Recording Academy has released a list of presenters that will be walking down to the stage to present the prestigious awards to the winners at the 59th Annual Grammys Awards. According to the Grammys official website, a mix of artistes and actors will present the awards.

The list of presenters include: singer and songwriter Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, actress Laverne Cox, singer and songwriter Jason Derulo, five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion, pop/funk band DNCE, current Grammy nominee Halsey, actress Taraji P Henson, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, Jonas Brothers' Nick Jonas; Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw and Katharine McPhee. The stage will also see Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, TV/radio host and producer Ryan Seacrest, Solange and actor John Travolta giving away a few awards.

As announced by Recording Academy, the star studded night will watch performances by Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr, Daft Punk, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and The Weeknd. The awards night will also pay tribute to legendary singers Prince and George Michael

Many have placed their bets on Beyonce to take home the most number of awards (she has already won 20 Grammys). The singer, who recently announced that she is pregnant with twins, is nominated for Lemonade that released last year. Adele will be giving her a tough competition with 25.

Other stars that have been nominated include Rihanna and her ex Drake for Work under the Record of the Year nominations, I Took A Pill In Ibiza by Mike Posner and Love Yourself by Justin Bieber fight it out with the two women in the Song of the Year category, Closer fame The Chainsmokers are nominated for Best New Artist and "Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The awards night will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will be hosted by The Late Late Show with James Corden host, James Corden.

Where to watch it live: You can catch the complete action on:

- CBS starting from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. You can also stream it live online on CBS's website.

- GRAMMYs Official website

