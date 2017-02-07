The 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony just got hotter as another A-list singer has confirmed to perform at the biggest musical night of the year. Katy Perry will be sharing the stage with Adele, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and many others at the award function. The announcement was made by Recording Academy. The singer confirmed the news by retweeting the announcement with a raised hand emoji.

Also Read: Beyonce pregnant with twins: Will the Lemonade singer perform at Grammy Awards 2017?

The Roar singer is expected to sing a new song called "Chained to the Rhythm." The song is set to debut on Friday and features Bob Marley's grandson Skip Marley, informs Billboard. The last time Perry performed at the Grammys was in 2015 where she dedicated her emotional performance to domestic violence survivors. The year before that, she joined Juicy J to recreate her Dark Horse performance at the Grammys. The singer made her debut on the stage in 2011.

The singer's last album was back in 2014 titled Prism which featured hit numbers like Love Me, Unconditionally and Dark Horse to name a few. She received her last Grammy nomination for Dark Horse (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) and Prism (Best Pop Vocal Album).

Another name that has been announced joining the list of performers is Kelsea Ballerini. The singer will be making her debut on the Grammys stage. She has been nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys this year.

The two singers are joined by a long list of names that include Daft Punk, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest and others.

The award night will be hosted by The Late Late Show with James Corden host, James Corden. The awards night will kick-off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will be aired on CBS. You can also follow International Business Times, India for live updates of the award show.