Graham Norton Show sees a number of controversial confessions. Remember when Passenger actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had rubbed her butt against a sacred stone in Hawaii? Well, another actor has confessed something gross recently on the show. Thankfully it is not controversial but Tom Hiddleston revealed that he peed on his Night manager costar, Tom Hollander.

Also read: Taylor Swift's ex Tom Hiddleston finally opens up about 'I Heart T.S' top

Anyone who watched the TV series Friends will remember when Joey had to pee on Monica when a jellyfish stung her. Years after that scene was aired, Tom Hiddleston found himself in a real life scenario of that particular scene when his costar Hollander was stung by a jellyfish. The actor told Graham Norton that he had to pee on his costar to help him.

"Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, 'I say old sport could you come and pee on me?' And I engagingly obliged."I've since read up on it and I don't think it works. It's an old wives' tale," the actor revealed.

The actor also spoke about his school years at Eton College. Hiddleston said that his classmates would bully him so much that he ended up wetting the bed. "Very soon after I arrived I got the nickname 'Piddle' and the boys made up the rhyme, 'Hiddle Piddle did a widdle in the middle of the night.' My closest friends still call me 'Pid' but it's affectionate now," the actor said.

The episode airs on February 17 from 10.35pm on BBC One. Apart from Hiddleston, the episode also features Ricky Gervais, Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire, Ruth Wilson and music from Tinie Tempah. Here is where you can watch the show online:

