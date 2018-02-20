If you are bored and done playing old games on your Xbox One and Xbox 360, then here are the best deals available for you. Electronic Arts (EA) has started a sale for some of its biggest games.
The sale, which began on February 20, will go on till February 26. And the latest games are also in the list of hefty discounts. The games include FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront II, NHL 18, Madden NFL 18, Battlefield 1 Revolution, and Mass Effect Andromeda and many more.
EA is giving discounts of up to 75 percent on more than 30 games. Here is the list of EA games for Xbox One:
|Game Title
|Sale Price
|Discount
|FIFA 18
|Rs 1,400
|Rs 2,100 off
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|Rs 1,920
|Rs 2,880 off
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|Rs 2,750
|Rs 2,750 off
|Need for Speed Payback
|RS 1,400
|Rs 2,100 off
|Need for Speed Payback: Deluxe Edition
|Rs 1,920
|Rs 2,880 off
|Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
|Rs 2,750
|Rs. 2,750 off
|FIFA 18 + NFS Payback
|Rs 2,792
|Rs. 4,188 off
|FIFA 18 + NBA Live 18: The One Edition
|Rs 1,815
|Rs 3,685 off
|FIFA 18 + NHL 18 Bundle
|Rs 1,346.40
|Rs 2,733.60 off
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Rs 1,400
|Rs 2,100 off
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition
|Rs 1,920
|Rs 2,880 off
BIGGEST DISCOUNT
|NBA Live 18: The One Edition
|Rs 375
|Rs 2,125 off
|NHL 18
|Rs 1,155
|Rs 2,345 off
|NHL 18 Young Stars Edition
|Rs 1,584
|Rs 3,216 off
|NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe
|Rs 1,815
|Rs 3,685 off
|Madden NFL 18
|Rs 1,155
|Rs 2,345 off
|Madden NFL 18: GOAT Holiday Edition
|Rs 1,440
|Rs 3,360 off
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Rs 1,155
|Rs 2,345 off
|Battlefield Anniversary Bundle
|Rs 2,200
|Rs 3,300 off
|Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 3,000 off
|Mass Effect Andromeda: Standard Recruit
|Rs 656.70
|Rs 1,333.30 off
|Mass Effect Andromeda: Deluxe Recruit
|Rs 990
|Rs. 2,010 off
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Rs 625
|Rs 1,875 off
|Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
|Rs 990
|Rs 2,010 off
And if a buyer is gifting an EA game or DLC worth Rs 290 to a friend, then he/she can avail a free month of EA Access of worth Rs 315. It is a subscription-based service which will allow access to past EA titles and restricted access for current games.
EA games which are available on sale for Xbox 360 are Dragon Age: Origins and Dead Space, which are available at Rs 235.
Dead Space, Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 are for Rs 235, Rs 375 and Rs 375, respectively. On the other hand, Battlefield Bad Company 2 is up for sale at Rs 675 and NBA JAM: On Fire Edition is at Rs 470.