The Central government has, in a statement released on Monday, January 30, warned people against potential identity theft and fraud being committed by some individuals and non-government organisations (NGOs) in the name of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme. The scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread awareness against female foeticide and to promote girl-child education.

What is the fraud?

Apparently, some organisations and individuals are collecting personal information from people by giving them forms that need to be filled in order for the Central government to provide a cash incentive to certain beneficiaries. Because these forms mention Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), people are apparently asked to provide their banking details so that the cash incentives can ostensibly be sent to their bank accounts.

Instead, these people are being duped because the fraudsters are not only taking their banking details — with which they can access their bank accounts — but also their personal details, with which they can commit identity fraud. The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has in a statement said: "FIRs have already been filed by District Magistrates of Meerut and Muzzafarnagar [in Uttar Pradesh] in the matter. The matter has come to notice in Lucknow as well."

Warning against modus operandi

The ministry has in the statement said it has noticed that "certain unauthorised sites, organisations, NGOs and individuals are distributing forms in the name of cash incentive under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme." It has warned: "The scheme has no provision for individual cash transfer component by Government of India... It is not a DBT scheme."

The ministry has also urged people: "It is a very serious matter and if any such incidence comes to your knowledge, please report it to the nearest police station and the concerned district collector or district magistrate. Please do not fall in trap to any such fraud. Do not share your personal details in this regard."