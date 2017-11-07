The government will now build a centralised database for marriage registrations.

"From now registration of all marriages will be linked to the women and child development ministry's website. This will be in place by the end of this month." said Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development on Monday.

The move is meant to push citizens to register their marriages and to curb cases of NRI husbands abandoning Indian wives.

The website is likely to be ready with linkages to enable all marriage registrars from across the country to access the platform.

