After his back-to-back attempts, Govinda is now hoping to make yet another comeback with his full-fledged upcoming comedy film tentatively titled Fry Day which will be directed by Dolly Ki Doli helmer Abhishek Dogra. He will be sharing space with Fukrey actor Varun Sharma who will be seen playing Govinda's partner-in-crime in the film.

Govinda is someone who needs no introduction in Bollywood. Millenials have grown up watching his impeccable comic timing and dance moves. Artistes try to imitate his iconic dialogues and scenes that are still very fresh in the hearts and minds of the audiences. He has been

the king of masses and ruled Bollywood with his brilliant screen presence. However, with age, the actor had to face a tough time looking for a good script in the Hindi film industry.

Govinda all set for comeback with #DollyKiDoli director Abhishek Dogra's next comedy, tentatively titled #FryDay. Produced by Sajid Qureshi. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2017

The 53-year-old actor, who has entertained his fans to a great extent with his character roles in his movies, has been deserted by the filmmakers for quite a long time now after his fallout with director David Dhawan with whom he has worked in almost 20 films. His role in Anurag Basu's

Jagga Jasoos was also removed from the final edit without his acknowledgement.

For the past few years, Govinda has been really trying hard to get back to his form. But with his fading stardom and weak roles in his kitty, his films like Kill Dil, Happy Ending and Aa Gaya Hero failed to strike the right chord with the audiences. And the actor was left with a series of flops

to his name.

But just like the dark clouds go away with the passing storm, it looks like Govinda's struggle will finally end with a worthy character to play onscreen and that too in a genre in which masses love to see him the most.