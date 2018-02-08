The Indian government is in the process of linking driving licences with Aadhaar number and a software for this covering all states on a real-time basis is under development, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta was informed about it by a court-appointed committee on road safety headed by former apex court judge Justice K S Radhakrishnan, the report said.

The committee said it had held a meeting on November 28 with the joint secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to discuss various issues, including procurement of fake licences and how to eliminate it.

"On the issue of fake licences, joint secretary informed that NIC (national informatics centre) is now preparing 'Sarthi-4' under which all the licences would be linked to Aadhaar," the report said.

The government, in a bid to counter corruption, has made it compulsory for everyone to link the 12-digit Aadhaar number with PAN, bank accounts, mobile numbers, post office deposits and public provident fund (PPF).

Reports also suggest that the government will make linking of Aadhaar number compulsory for key managerial personnel and directors in regulatory filings under the Companies Act.