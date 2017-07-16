Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that for preserving the institution of democracy in India, it is important that all political parties support the government to conduct business in both the Houses of the Parliament without disruption, and constructive discussion takes place on issues of national importance. The PM was addressing floor leaders of parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

PM Modi also asserted that all political parties stand united to ensure the nation's safety and security, after such concerns were raised by many leaders on recent developments.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards all parties for supporting the government in bringing historic economic reforms like preponing of the Budget session of Parliament and bringing in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

PM Modi informed all the leaders that due to preponing the Budget by a month, there would be a balanced nature of capital expenditure profile in this financial year.

"Bringing in of GST regime, with the support of all parties, has strengthened the federal structure of government and brought about economic solidarity in the country," Modi said.

A host of issues was brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting. There was a consensus across party lines on ensuring smooth functioning of the Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks to be resolved through constructive discussions in both the Houses.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said that the government has requested all parties, especially the opposition, for their cooperation for the smooth functioning of the House. Kumar informed that all parties were in favour of a productive Monsoon session. "The government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under the Rules of Procedure," he added.

The session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 26 days including four Private Members' days. Kumar said that 21 Bills are pending in Lok Sabha while 42 Bills are pending in Rajya Sabha.

Items of Government Business Identified for being taken up in both the Houses of Parliament during ensuing Monsoon session:

Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017; The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017 The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension To Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017; The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017; The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017; The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Bill, 2017; The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill, 2017; The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017; The Consumer Protection Bill, 2017; The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017; Labour Code on wages; and The National Sports University Bill, 2017

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Bills pending in Lok Sabha

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017; The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017; The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017; and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017

Bills pending in Rajya Sabha

The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013; The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; and The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha.

Financial Business

Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2017-18

Bills for Withdrawal

Lok Sabha

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015

Rajya Sabha