The government's plan to take control of wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim's properties will finally see light of the day. The BJP government has received a nod from the Appellate Tribunal to take over Ibrahim's properties.

Previously in 2002 and 2005, the government had seized Ibrahim's properties, regarding which, one person identified as Iqbal Kaskar had moved the Mumbai High Court in 2015. He had claimed that the property (Dambarwal building) seized by the government, was in the name of his mother, Amina Bi, the Financial Express reported.

So far, there have been 27 people who claimed that they are "long term tenants" of Dambarwal building. However, the court order dismissed the appeals made by the residents of the building and has declared that possessions of the building were illegal. The court order said that none of the owners could prove that the building was bought legally.

"Neither the AP/Dawood nor Smt Amina Bi Kaskar nor Hasina Ibrahim Parkar produced any evidence to show that the property had been acquired from legal sources. In the proceedings, it was concluded that though the property was held in the name of Amina Bi Kaskar (mother of AP/Dawood), it was acquired from the illegal funds of Shri Dawood Ibrahim Sheikh, AP who was also the real owner of the property," the Indian Express quoted the order as saying.

In other news, last week, the BJP government claimed that Ibrahim's properties, amounting to Rs 15,000 crore have been seized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "masterstroke diplomacy," in a tweet.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the ruling party had claimed that the prime minister had handed over a list of Dawood's assets to the UAE government during his visit to the country last year and demanded strong action.