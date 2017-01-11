The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently passed a law prohibiting its citizens from keeping cheetahs, tigers and lions as pets. Those who are found to be violating the law can face a fine up to $136,000 (500,000 Dirham) or even a jail term.

Cheetah extinction: Here's why it took so long to find out the big cat was in danger

The wealthy citizens in the oil-rich country infamously keep such exotic animals as pets as a display of their status. The law was passed by the Gulf country after years of pressure from animal welfare groups. Along with private ownership, the nation has also banned trading of wild and dangerous animals.

Reports said the authorities will take strict actions against anyone in the country seen in public with such pets. According to the copy of the law taken by CNN, the animal will be confiscated and the owner could face up to six months of jail. Reports also said those people who use animals to terrorise people in the nation could be jailed or fined up to $200,000 (700,000 Dirhams).

"The UAE has come a long way ... I am happy to see that the law has been passed, but steps need to be taken to ensure that it is implemented properly," Ronel Barcellos, manager of Abu Dhabi Wildlife Center, told CNN.

Good night??? A photo posted by Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish (@humaidalbuqaish) on Dec 21, 2015 at 12:39pm PST

According to reports, the new law in the UAE will come into effect immediately and everyone in the country who owns such pets are required to hand them over to the authorities at the earliest. The new law in the West Asian nation states that only zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding and research centres can keep exotic animals, the Gulf News reported.

Owners of these pets can often be seen taking their animals for a walk on public beaches in the UAE. Some even flaunt their expensive pets on social media.