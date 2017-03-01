Anyone who's watched the TV show Made in Chelsea knows that Ashley James can steam up the screen just by walking on.

Ashley had tongues rolling out and the photographers fighting to be front of the line when she turned up at the Sushi Samba x Cool Earth Carnival Party at Heron Tower in a stunningly revealing red-sparkly ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Well, last night was a lot of fun! Got to celebrate carnival and watch @kelisofficial perform whilst drinking way more champagne than is acceptable for a Tuesday. ? @sophievball #sambazonia #mymilkshakebroughtnoboystotheyard A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Seen at the party with equally sparkly, though considerably more covered, model Charlotte De Carle, Ashley made sure that she was talked about in the media the next day.

Ashley recently hosted a 12-episode series, Style Stars on PopGirlTV. And she can also regularly be seen hosting red carpet shows and even hosted the main stage at Fearne Cotton's Festifeel last year, in aid of the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!

She has also been on Celebrity Dinner Dates, Big Brother's Bit on the Side, apart from Made in Chelsea, where she starred alongside the gorgeous Louise Thompson and Stephanie Pratt.