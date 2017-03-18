- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Gordon Brown proposes third option for Scotlands proposed independence referendum
After the success of his vow proposal in 2014, former British prime minister Gordon Brown is rehashing the idea of an alternative third option for Scotland, as the country gears up for another independence referendum.
