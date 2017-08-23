This footage was captured by 26 Gentoo penguins living in Antarctica. Researchers from the Korean Polar Research Institute strapped tiny GoPro penguincams on the penguins, recording the birds vocal behavior and communication for the first time.
GoPro video shows Antarctica from a penguins point of view
This footage was captured by 26 Gentoo penguins living in Antarctica. Researchers from the Korean Polar Research Institute strapped tiny GoPro penguincams on the penguins, recording the birds vocal behavior and communication for the first time.
- August 23, 2017 13:52 IST
