GoPro HERO6 Black has seen a hefty price cut in the Indian market after its price cut in the US market, making the action camera more accessible to it consumers.

The American technology company announced on January 12 that HERO6 Black will be cheaper by Rs 8,000, and will now be available for Rs 37,000.

The price cut comes barely a month after reduction in the prices of HERO5 Black and Hero5 Session. In December 2017, GoPro had slashed the prices of HERO 5 Black and Hero 5 Session by Rs 11,000 and Rs 11,500, respectively. The HERO5 Black is now available at Rs 27,000 and Hero5 Session at Rs 18,000.

"Globally, HERO5 Black sell-through more than doubled in the two weeks following the December 10 price reduction, while HERO5 Session sell-through roughly tripled," GoPro had said.

GoPro may be eyeing a similar strategy with HERO6 Black to raise its sales in the first quarter of 2018.

On January 7, GoPro had lowered the price of its premium model HERO6 Black by $100 to align with its good, better and best product strategy and now after 5 days, it is reflecting in the Indian market.

With this price cut, GoPro may be looking to offset the losses incurred by its drone department.

GoPro had shut down its drone department a few days back. The reason behind the shutting down of the drone division is that Karma, its ill-fated first drone, failed to sell.

However, the company is trying to look forward. "GoPro is committed to turning our business around in 2018," founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman had said.

"We entered the New Year with strong sell-through and are excited with our hardware and software roadmap. We expect that going forward, our roadmap coupled with a lower operating expense model will enable GoPro to return to profitability and growth in the second half of 2018," he added.

GoPro HERO6 specifications

While coming to the specification of GoPro HERO 6, the action camera comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor and is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 60fps and 1080 videos at 240fps.The HERO 6 comes with the latest video stabilization feature iMen, which gives a smooth video experience even with the trembling hands.

HERO6 is powered by GoPro's custom-designed GP1 processor. The company claims that the HERO 6 delivers the most advanced stabilisation of any HERO camera developed to date. The camera offers three times faster offload speeds (file transfer from GoPro to mobile) via 5 GHz WI-Fi.

The device is also compatible with Karma and existing GoPro mounts. As it is an action camera it has the capability of going into water up to 33ft (10meter). GoPro HERO 6 comes with a 2-inches touchscreen with all new touch zoom feature.

The camera offers RAW, HDR modes, improved low-light performance, along with voice control in 10 languages, GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope.