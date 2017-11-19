Director VV Vinayak and Dil Raju launched Gopichand's 25th film at a function held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Sunday. The actor will romance Mehreen Pirzada in the movie.

Gopichand made his acting debut with Tholi Valapu in 2001 and went on to star in 24 movies in a career spanning 17 years. The actor has delivered several hits like Andhrudu, Yagnam, Lakshyam, Shouryam and Loukyam. Now, he is gearing up for 25th, which is set to become a landmark film in his career.

KK Radhamohan of Bengali Tiger fame is producing this prestigious project under the banner — Sri Satya Sai Arts. The producer held a grand opening ceremony for the film at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. VV Vinayak sounded the clap for muhurtham shot, while TFDC chariman P Ram Mohan Rao switched on the camera. BVSN Prasad handed over the script to director Chakri.

Speaking on the occasion, producer KK Radhamohan said, "This is my 7th film as producer on Sri Satya Sai Arts banner. Our last hit film Bengal Tiger was also kickstarted with muhurtham in the same area where now our new movie began today and I feel very happy. I hope, this movie will also score big success as Bengal Tiger. Gopi Sundar is providing music and Prasad Murella will be cranking the camera."

Chakri aka K Chakravarthy, who has written screenplays for Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa, is making his directorial debut with this movie. He said, "I thank my hero Gopichand, producer KK Radhamohan for giving me an opportunity to direct this film. I am happy and I also feel more responsible because this Gopichand's 25th film."

Gopichand said, "Story narrated by Chakri is very good. Regular shooting will be commenced on December 16th. We all know how powerful message my father's films used to carry. Along with a good message, this film will have all the commercial elements. I also feel happy to work in Radhamohan's banner."

Mehreen Pirzada will be playing the female lead. It is her fifth Telugu film. The actress is all excited to be part of the team. She said, "I am so fortunate that my 5th film coincides with Gopichand's 25th film. It is a pleasure to be part of such good movie and talented crew."