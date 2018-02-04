Telugu actor Gopichand's 25th film has been titled Pantham with the tagline 'For A Cause'. The makers of the movie have planned to release it on May 18.

K Chakravarthy, who had earlier written the scripts for Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa, is making his directorial debut with Gopichand's landmark film. Chakravarthy himself has penned the screenplay for the film along with Bobby aka KS Ravindra. VV Vinayak sounded the claps for first 'muhurtham' shot, TFDC chairman P Ram Mohan Rao switched on the camera and Dil Raju directed the first shot. The shooting is currently going on as per the schedule.

Producer Radhamohan, in a statement, said, "We are happy to produce Gopichand's 25th film under our Sri Satya Sai Arts Banner. Pantham is the title finalized for the film. Shoot is progressing as per the schedules. So for, one song and some talkie parts have been completed. An intensive action sequence which will be interval bang in the film has been shot in Aluminum Factory."

He added, "Director Chakri is making the film that has good message in it as a commercial entertainer. Hero Gopichand will be seen in a very powerful character. You need to wait for few more days to know reason behind Gopichand's Pantham. We are planning to wrap up all the remaining works at the earliest to release the movie on May 18."

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada is playing Gopichand's love interest in Pantham, which also features Prithvi and Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles. The film has AS Prakash's art direction, Ramesh Reddy's dialogues, Gopi Sundar's music and Prasad Murella's cinematography.