In a brutal incident, a man was hacked to death with swords by a group of 11 men in broad daylight in Maharashtra. The murder took place in Dhule, around 280 km from Mumbai when Rafiquddin Shaikh, a local criminal was having tea at a roadside stall on Tuesday morning.

The 33-year old man was attacked by swords and sticks by a rival gang, the police said. Shaikh was struck 27 times with swords, they said, adding that he was also shot in the head.

The disturbing CCTV footage that surfaced two days after the murder showed that the attackers continued to strike him even after he had stopped moving.

After the victim collapsed as a result of the initial strikes, he was dragged to the road, where an attacker was seen continuously punching him on the head only to be pulled away by another attacker.

The video which was reportedly shot by an onlooker also showed the mangled body of the criminal lying in a pool of blood after the attackers escaped on bikes and scooters.

Police have not made any arrests so far.

According to the NDTV, the police have filed a FIR based on the eye witness, the tea stall owner and the staff.

Shaikh had more than 30 cases against him including extortion, attempt to murder and assault, against him.