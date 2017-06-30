Search engine giant Google has launched a new app, dubbed Triangle, to micromanage apps that eat into the internet data by running in the background.

The Triangle app is currently available in Philippines and is compatible with local carriers-- TM, Cherry Mobile, TNT and Sun. Also, Globe and Smart's postpaid subscribers can use Triangle's "Data Saver".

Further, Google, in a bid to encourage people to download the app is offering complementary data packs.

"Smart and Globe prepaid users can earn 100's extra MBs of data with rewards from apps such as Waze and Legends Mobile, and more. 100MB receive a welcome gift after completing registration," Google claims.

Google is expected to launch Triangle in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other emerging markets depending on the feedback.

Salient features of Google Triangle app:

See your current data usage

"Data Saver" to block unwanted data usage

Users can check their prepaid data balance (Globe and Smart prepaid users only)

Download and try new apps without the fear of data running out (Globe and Smart prepaid users only)

Get extra data by using select apps you have on smartphones(Globe and Smart prepaid users only)

Watch this space for latest news on Google products.