Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo on Friday officially launched Phab 2 Pro in India.

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro was originally released first in US way back in November 2016. Now, it has been made available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 29,999. As a promotional offer, the e-commerce firm is offering up to Rs 20,000 discount via exchange deal.

What's so special about Lenovo Phab 2 Pro?

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is world's first commercial variant of Google's Project Tango-enabled phone with Augmented Reality (AR) capability.

The first fully functional prototype was announced in 2014, and was tested on numerous real-life applications, specifically 3D-based GPS navigation system, e-commerce shopping, augmented reality gaming.

In US, Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro owner can enjoy immersive online shopping. For instance, Wayfair's in-house AR app allows shoppers to visualise furniture and décor in their homes at scale before making a purchase, tackling one of the largest barriers to online shopping -- the inability to get a good sense for a product's aesthetic, and how large or small the item is.

As far as gaming is concerned, users will able to play character games using their own house as the gaming arena. Other applications include mapping and navigation in underground tunnels especially during exploring uncharted caves as well sunken ships under water.

AR-phone is also beneficial on the social front, as well. It will be a boon to visually impaired people, as it can be used to give accurate navigation guidance, when they find themselves in an unchartered place or a building premise. For instance, while shopping for groceries, the smartphone can take you directly to the shelf containing the product you are looking for.

Key specifications of Lenovo Phab 2 Pro: