Search engine giant Google has fired an employee who had earlier written an internal memo saying that speaking about gender equality wasn't right as men and women had different abilities and that women were biologically inferior to men when it came to tech jobs. The 10-page memo, which was in fact meant for just Google employees but had been leaked online, had created quite a frenzy and received wide criticism from all quarters.

James Damore had cited this "biological difference" as the reason why the industry was male dominated and had lesser number of women leaders. Damore confirmed to Breitbart that he was fired and said: "They just fired me for 'perpetuating gender stereotypes.'"

Google CEO Sunder Pichai not only slammed the memo but also said that parts of it violated the company's code of conduct "and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace," reported Newsweek.

Apart from Pichai, the memo was also denounced by Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance. Brown too sent a memo to Google employees, which said: "We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company," Brown said in the statement. "We'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul," according to Bloomberg Technology.

Meanwhile, many Google employees have reportedly also supported the firm's decision to fire Damore and said in internal discussion forums that they would not like to work with him.

While Damore no longer has a job with Google, he may soon he employed again as Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has spoken out in his favour and said that the company was "censoring" Damore and has even offered him a job at Wikileaks.

Damore, 28, had been working with Google since 2013. He has a PhD in systems biology from Harvard University.