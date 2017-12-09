It's good news for those who own a Google Home Mini speaker. Google is rolling out a new feature which will allow you to operate the speaker for playing and pausing the device whatever you're listening to. So far, the side of the smart speakers was only used for controlling the volume, but with the update, you can get access to some extra functionality too.

After the launch of the Google Home Mini, a hardware bug was reported, after that Google removed the top touch functionality to play and pause media. With the latest update, Google has fixed the issue and returned the feature but not on the top of the speakers.

The latest update of Home Mini speakers will allow you long-press the sides to end calls, pause and play music, and silence any alarms you have going off. These are all features which were previously working on touching the top of the Home Mini.

It's good to see that Google hasn't given up on the issue and find an alternative way to keep the feature implemented without using the top touch control. But top on the middle seems to be second-nature for users than pressing long on the sides.

However, the Home Mini smart speakers are a device which is meant to be used with user's voice and any touch controls coming with the device is a bonus. The ability to summon Google Assistant with a tap will not be shifted by any chance to the sides. Users still need to say "OK, Google" or "Hey, Google" to activate the Google Assistance.

The latest update is rolling out now, but it's better not to get too much excited because it is not available for everyone. The control is returning today for those Home Mini speakers who are enrolled in the beta Preview Program. Afterwards, it will roll out to all devices.