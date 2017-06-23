After announcing release details of the Zenfone AR for Taiwan and US markets, Asus is all geared up to launch the much anticipated second-generation Google Project Tango phone in India.

The Taiwanese company (via Facebook) has released a teaser confirming that the Zenfone AR will hit Indian stores soon. "8GB RAM in smartphones was a thing unheard of. Until now. We are ready to change the way you see smartphones. The world's first 8GB RAM phone is all set to land in India. #StayTuned," says Asus on Facebook.

The Zenfone AR boasts a 23MP shooter, which comes equipped with Google's Project Tango TriCam system featuring Motion tracking camera that lets the phone track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth-sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.

It also comes with a set of sophisticated sensors and computer-vision software developed by Google that enables unique AR (Augmented Reality) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. The phone also supports Google's Daydream platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) apps.

With such advanced software and hardware, Asus Zenfone AR will be able to give immersive 3D-shopping experience on e-commerce websites.

For instance, in US, Wayfair's in-house AR app allows shoppers to visualise furniture and decor in their homes at scale before making a purchase, tackling one of the biggest barriers to online shopping — the inability to get a good sense for a product's aesthetic and how it would fit in.

With AR technology, WayfairView app users can select a furniture from an extensive 3-D catalogue, and virtually preview items in any of their rooms through the lens of a smartphone.

Asus has promised that there will be more than 1,000 such AR and VR-ready applications on Google Play store.

The new Asus phone features top-of-the-line hardware. It comes with 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Keep an eye on this space for latest updates on Asus products

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone AR: