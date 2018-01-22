Ever since the launch of the Nexus 5X in 2015, it has been under constant criticism from customers and critics alike for its tendency to go in to random reboots and yet Google's flagship Project Fi went ahead by offering Nexus 5X contracts with lucrative data plans to lure consumers, but as it happens, several people faced bootloop issues.

The company later offered to give new Nexus 5X and yet they too, over time began to show similar bugging issues. Then, Project Fi offered to compensate the affected customers with $100 Google store credit (e-money) or else if they wanted direct money transfer to their account, they had to settle for $53 hand-out cheques.

If not, consumers were told to go for the new Nexus 5X models. Many saw this has an unfair practice considering the fact that the device was worth $350 and compensation was not even half of its cost, and who would, after facing such annoying issues wish to buy the same device again?

Now, it looks like, Google Project Fi has run out of stocks to re-issue new LG phones and is apparently offering Motorola Moto X4 Android One instead, Android Police reported.

However, the customer has to pay an additional $69 to get the new Motorola Moto X4 Android One series. Considering the features of the phone, it's a good deal and consumers will be happy to upgrade to the time-tested Motorola brand.

For those unaware, Google mobile virtual network dubbed as Project Fi offers phone calls, messaging and data services using both Wi-Fi and cellular networks belonging to Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Three.

Another advantage of subscribing to Project Fi is that the phone will automatically switches between networks depending on signal strength and speed. It also connects to Wi-Fi hotspots with data encryption through an automatic VPN. Phone calls seamlessly transition between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. With all networks combined, Project Fi covers more than 135 places around the world, meaning you can travel the world with no worries of paying roaming charges.

Furthermore, if the users have unused data after the subscription plan ends, the money will be credited back to their account.

Also, Moto X4 Android One will only support Google Assistant only, whereas the global variant both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Project Fi, Android One series and Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4 Android One: