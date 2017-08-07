Google unveils a new Pixel phone to rival Apple Close
Google has officially cut the prices of its current flagships, the Pixel and Pixel XL, by up to $200. The offer also comes with a free Daydream View headset.

The move comes ahead of the launch of the search giant's upcoming next-generation handsets dubbed as the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 which are expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of this year.

The 32GB variant of Pixel is currently available on Google Store at $524 or $21.83/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $649, while the 128GB model is currently priced at $624 or $26/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $649, which translates to $125 discount.

The Pixel XL 32GB variant is currently available at $569.00 or $23.71/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $769, while the 128GB model is priced at $669.00 or $27.88/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $869. The discount on the bigger Pixel device is $200.

Those who purchase any variant of Pixel and Pixel XL can also avail Daydream View headset free of cost.

Google Pixel an Pixel XL as seen on Google Store
It may be mentioned that the Google Pixel features a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and a 2,770mAh battery with fast charging technology, while its bigger sibling Pixel XL sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density) and houses a 3,450mAh battery with fast charging technology.

However, the handsets share other specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 32/128GB internal memory, a 4GB RAM, a 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.3" sensor size and 1.55µm pixel size, and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size.

