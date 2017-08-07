Google has officially cut the prices of its current flagships, the Pixel and Pixel XL, by up to $200. The offer also comes with a free Daydream View headset.

The move comes ahead of the launch of the search giant's upcoming next-generation handsets dubbed as the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 which are expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of this year.

The 32GB variant of Pixel is currently available on Google Store at $524 or $21.83/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $649, while the 128GB model is currently priced at $624 or $26/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $649, which translates to $125 discount.

The Pixel XL 32GB variant is currently available at $569.00 or $23.71/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $769, while the 128GB model is priced at $669.00 or $27.88/month for 24 months with Google Store Financing against the original price of $869. The discount on the bigger Pixel device is $200.

Those who purchase any variant of Pixel and Pixel XL can also avail Daydream View headset free of cost.

It may be mentioned that the Google Pixel features a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and a 2,770mAh battery with fast charging technology, while its bigger sibling Pixel XL sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density) and houses a 3,450mAh battery with fast charging technology.

However, the handsets share other specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 32/128GB internal memory, a 4GB RAM, a 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.3" sensor size and 1.55µm pixel size, and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size.