While the competition in the budget smartphone space intensifies, companies are also looking to make appealing offers for high-end flagship smartphones. Google is the latest one to do so and it has joined forces with one of the country's largest online marketplaces, Snapdeal.

Google's latest flagships, Pixel and Pixel XL, which mark an end of the Nexus era, are available on Snapdeal with attractive offers to lure consumers. Snapdeal is offering cashback deals and mobile protection plans worth Rs. 26,000 on purchase of the new Pixel smartphones, IANS reported.

"Pixel has already established a new benchmark in quality and we are confident that coupled with our offers, this phone is going to be a hot seller for us," Vishal Chadha, vice president of market development at Snapdeal, said in a statement.

What are the Snapdeal-exclusive offers on Pixel and Pixel XL?

If you have been admiring the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, this might be the time to buy one. Snapdeal is offering Rs. 10,000 instant cashback on using Yes Bank credit or debit cards for purchase. Buyers also get Rs. 10,000 worth e-cash from Yatra, which can be used for your upcoming vacations. Finally, Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are protected by Allianz free mobile protection plan worth Rs. 5,999.

With all these offers, buyers get benefits of up to Rs. 26,000, which is quite impressive. The launch price of Google Pixel starts at Rs. 57,000 for 32GB and Rs. 66,000 for the 128GB variant. The Pixel XL starts at Rs. 67,000 while the 128GB model was launched at Rs. 76,000. The handsets come in either Quite Black or Very Silver hues with top-of-the-line specs competent enough to stand against the iPhone 7 series.

Google Pixel series comes with built-in Google Assistant for natural conversations with users. The handsets feature unique design with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection on the front and back. The Pixel features a 5-inch display with Full HD resolution while the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch QHD display. Other specifications remain the same for both devices.

Powered by Snapdragon 821 chipset, Pixel and Pixel XL have 4GB RAM and Android 7.1 Nougat. There's a 2,770mAh battery in the smaller Pixel variant and the big size of the Pixel XL allows the company to pack a 3,450mAh battery. The biggest feature of the battery is its fast-charging capability, which can give up to seven hours of use after only 15 minutes of charge.

The handsets sport highly-capable 12.3MP dual-pixel camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP front snapper. There's only one SIM card slot, a USB Type-C port, single bottom-firing speaker and three microphones with noise cancellation.