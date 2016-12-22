Google Pixel flagship smartphone, released in October 2016, has already received its first price-cut. The handset is now available for purchase at a 22 percent discount in the US.

The new price-tag of Google Pixel, for the Christmas/New Year festive season, is $625. This variant is the 32GB internal storage edition that comes in the Black outer colour scheme.

You can check Google Pixel out, currently selling at reduced prices, online at NewEggFlash. This initiative seems to be a festive promotional offering and hence, prospective buyers of the Pixel will be required to purchase it at the earliest.

As far as Google Pixel smartphone is concerned, its USP is its offering of Google Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system straight out of the box. The phone's battery also offers the Qualcomm Quick Charge functionality, through which the battery can be charged in a short period of time.

Other key technical specs of the Google Pixel are: