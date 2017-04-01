One of the most sought-after features of a mobile phone today is camera. People take selfies and record vlogs with smartphones besides capturing memories and pictures of beautiful landscape, as it is not easy to carry a DSLR camera everywhere. This is why all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) are trying to woo the consumers with good camera features, and there are dozens of them currently available in the market but Google Pixel is said to be the leader of the pack.

The Google Pixel and its bigger sibling Pixel XL made its presence felt with its impressive specifications when it was released in the fourth quarter of 2016. However, one feature that stood out clearly was its camera. It mounts a 12.3MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.3" sensor size, 1.55µm pixel size, phase detection & laser autofocus, and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size.

Now, a review by DxOMark website, which is known for providing image quality ratings for cameras, lenses, and mobile devices, has said that the Google Pixel has the best camera at the moment.

It has given the Google device a total score of 89 points, making it the best camera smartphone. It scored 90 in the department of exposure and contrast, colour – 85, autofocus – 93, texture – 93, noise – 89, artifacts – 84, and flash – 88.

"With an overall DxOMark Mobile score of 89, pixel, the latest Google smartphone, is the highest-rated smartphone camera we have ever tested. Its image quality scores are impressive across the board, but it is particularly strong in providing a very high level of detail from its 12.3MP camera, with relatively low levels of noise for every tested lighting condition," wrote DxOMark, adding that it has fast autofocus and accurate exposures with exellent contrast and white balance.

It went on to say that the device is an excellent choice for almost any kind of photography (both indoors and outdoors) despite some inconsistency in repeated autofocus, and artifacts in low-light shots.

With an overall score of 89, the Google Pixel beats the likes of HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Sony Xperia X Performance that got 89 in camera department. The Huawei P10, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Sony Xperia XZ, and Sony Xperia Z5 are next in line with a score of 87, while Apple iPhone 7, LG G5, Samsung Galaxy Note V, and Samsung S6 Edge have 86 points.