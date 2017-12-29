All major flagships releasing next year will naturally have top-of-the-line features that'll justly succeed the current-generation smartphones. All brands including Samsung, Google, HTC, LG, Sony and even OnePlus will have to build their flagships in a wise way to make 2018 memorable, and the first potential feature linking them all has been leaked.

What most consumers see is the work the individual brands put into their flagship's design and features like camera and battery, but the core elements are often overlooked. While all major flagships rose to fame in 2017, Qualcomm played a crucial role in making their journey to the top possible.

2018 isn't going to be any different for Qualcomm as it remains a top priority for powering most flagships. A new leak on China's Weibo has revealed the list of smartphones that'll be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset along with the potential timeline of their release.

The list revealed the following smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon 845 next year and their potential launch timeline:

Smartphones Possible launch Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ February 2018 LG G7, G7+ February 2018 Xiaomi Mi 7 April 2018 HTC U12 May 2018 OnePlus 6 June 2018 Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A June 2018 ZTE Nubia Z18 June 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 September 2018 LG V40 September 2018 Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 September 2018 Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL October 2018 ZTE Nubia Z18S October 2018 Sony Xperia XZ2 October 2018 HTC U12+ October 2018 Moto Z 2019 November 2018 Samsung W2019 flip-phone November 2018 OnePlus 6T December 2018

Even though all of these phones will have Snapdragon 845 under the hood, Samsung will have some variants powered by its own Exynos chipset, which is due for release in January. Depending on the markets, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 will arrive with either Exynos or Snapdragon chips.

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 845 earlier this month and revealed specifics of the chipset and the capabilities it'll unlock in premium smartphones. For starters, it comes with an octa-core chipset, four of which are high-performing cores clocking 2.8GHz. The new chipset offers about 30 percent better performance than the lauded Snapdragon 835 and gives phones the power of AI computing, better camera and battery.

Are you excited about 2018's flagship lineup? Stay tuned for updates.