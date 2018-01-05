Google Pixel 2 XL is not new to issues, both at the hardware and software levels. The best camera phone of 2017 has been criticised for its below-par screen quality, and more so, for audio-related issues that simply keep coming back. The latest audio-related bug to crop up out of nowhere is one that's got to do with the sound output level of voice messages/clips sent via a messaging app.

Meanwhile, Google is already looking into the problem.

According to several Pixel 2 XL users who have posted complaints on Pixel User Community thread, this newly discovered bug is limiting the volume level when recording voice messages.

As per the posts, when you send a voice clip/message recorded on a Pixel 2XL that is affected by the bug, the recipient gets a message with very low volume, even with the volume level kept at the highest.

The low volume persists regardless of whether the listener is using headphones or the speaker on the receiving phone. Moreover, the issue seems to be affecting voice messages sent through almost all the popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Google Allo, Telegram and others.

The problem was originally thought to be with WhatsApp specifically, but many other users later confirmed that the bug was also observed with messages sent via Snapchat, Google Allo and Telegram, which suggested that the problem lied in the phones themselves.

The affected Pixel 2 XL units are said to be running both Android 8.0 Oreo as well as the latest Android 8.1, with most who have recently updated their phones with the latest January security patch saying it did not solve the issue.

Interestingly, though, the bug seems to be affecting only the larger Pixel 2 XL device, as none of the Pixel 2 users has reported facing the issue.

(Note: Both models have different manufacturers. While the Pixel 2 is made by HTC, the Pixel 2 XL is made by LG).

Some of the users in the community suggested uninstalling and reinstalling the afflicted messaging apps or a complete factory reset of the phone. The problem was reported by so many users that the complaint was escalated and a Google Community Manager finally issued an official response, saying that Google is looking into the matter. Meanwhile, Google has acknowledged the problem and is looking into it.

Source: Android Police