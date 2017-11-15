More than a month after Google unveiled its second generation Pixel smartphone series, the bigger Pixel 2 XL is now finally available for purchase in India exclusively on Flipkart. The smaller Pixel 2 went on sale in the country on November 1.

Starting on Wednesday, Google has made its flagship Pixel 2 XL available for Indian buyers with a starting price tag of Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage version. The 128GB version of the new handset is priced at Rs 82,000.

According to Google, Pixel 2 XL will be available in two colours -- Just Black and Black and White. At this moment on Flipkart, however, only the Just Black colour option is available while the Black and White variants are currently out of stock.

In addition to Flipkart, the new Pixel 2 XL will also be available in Reliance Digital and other retail stores across the country.

Flipkart offers for Google Pixel 2 XL

For Pixel 2 XL buyers, Flipkart has a few offers, including No Cost EMIs from Rs. 6,084 per month for the 64GB version and Rs. 6,834 per month for the 128GB version.

Buyers can also exchange their old device and avail up to Rs 20,000 off, and extra up to Rs 7,100 off on exchange on Pixel and Pixel XL models.

There is also a cash back offer of Rs 8,000 on EMI transactions for HDFC Bank Credit Card holders. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will also get an additional five percent discount on the phones.

In addition, Google has offered a two-year warranty with Pixel 2 XL following multiple reports of issues faced by users.

Google Pixel 2 XL specifications

Running Android Oreo, Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ 18:9 display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 4GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor.

The phone is equipped with a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The rear camera has got some significant upgrades, including a brighter f/1.8 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS) and electronic stabilisation that help the device produce detailed images with crisp colour reproduction and precise tones.

The device packs a 3,520mAh battery and uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating. The handset, which is IP67 water and dust resistant, also features a fingerprint sensor and Google Lens that uses machine learning capabilities to recognise places, objects and streets from captured images and provide information about them.

Pixel 2 XL also comes with Google Assistant with Active Edge and free unlimited storage in Google Photos.