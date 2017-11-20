After introducing saturated mode to diffuse the Pixel 2 owners' anger over the device's OLED screen uneven brightness issue, Google has announced to roll-out software to patch a couple of bugs in its Android flagship phones.

It has to be noted that Google, in its statement during the November security update release, had claimed that the firmware fixed screen issues and also the buggy noise, as well. As it turns out, several Pixel 2 series owners continued to hear the annoying clicking noise even after upgrading to the firmware.

Now, the search engine giant's Google Pixel community manager has confirmed that the company is looking into the problems and promised to the roll-out proper software patch to plug the annoying noise in the background while answering the phone call.

Here's the official statement from Orrin, manager, Pixel User Community:

"Hey all, We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call. Thanks."

For those unaware, Google, to mitigate future hardware (screen) complaints from Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners, has extended the hardware warranty by one additional year, meaning device users can claim free service for two years (till October 2019), provided they are not physically damaged.

As far as software support service is concerned, Pixel 2 series is assured to get three years of Android OS update and an additional year of monthly security firmware.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Pixel 2 series and Android OS update release schedule products.